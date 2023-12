Join us for a delightful Live at 9 episode with the multi-talented Ella Bork. The filmmaker shares her creative journey, spills behind-the-scenes secrets, and treats us to a live musical performance. If you’re a pop culture enthusiast or aspiring artist, this is your chance to glean wisdom from one of Memphis’s brightest talents. She wrote her song Feelin’ Christmas to help others in need.

