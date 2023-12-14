Shelby County Trustee Regina Newman sheds light on the alarming trend of online shopping scams, revealing that Mid-South residents have fallen victim to losses exceeding $350,000. On Live at 9, Newman shares the origins of these cyber thieves and highlights the prevalence of scams within the scrolling links on social media. Newman uncovers tactics scammers are using, from fake social media links to fake or insecure websites. Stay informed and protected with valuable tips shared by Trustee Newman to safeguard your online transactions and financial well-being.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction