District 12 Shelby County Commissioner Erika Sugarmon joins Live at 9 fresh off an exploratory road trip to Nashville’s consolidated mental health, safety and justice center. Sugarmon shares why she believes Shelby County will benefit from a consolidated facility with 85% of those incarcerated at 201 Poplar Avenue in the Shelby County Criminal Justice Complex suffering from mental illness and/or drug challenges.

