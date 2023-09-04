Watch the full interview in the player above.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Candy Fox, soul singer and lead vocalist for the Memphis Grizzlies House Band at FedExForum, is getting ready to embark on a two month European tour with R&B singer Alexander O’Neal.

Fox will perform during Alexander O’Neal’s Farewell World Tour from Sept. 5 to Oct. 21. She stopped by WREG’s Live at 9 on Monday to talk about the upcoming tour and perform.

“We actually did a small stint back in May on the Tom Joyner Morning Cruise for the week with Alexander, and that is where he announced his farewell tour,” she said. “Once he said this is really gonna happen, it’s gonna start in September, and who can come with me.”

Born in Memphis, Fox began singing at church at 3 years old. She said that’s when she fell in love with being in the spotlight.

“I sang my first solo at church as many artists from Memphis do. We start out in church. And something was ignited inside of me,” she said. “I loved the spotlight. I loved holding a microphone in my hand. I loved the stage. And my mother, God rest her soul, she encouraged me.”

When she grew up, she moved to Boston to attend Boston College, where she joined the Voices of Imani choir. After graduation, she won a radio contest and earned the title “Boston Idol,” which helped her earn a spot on season two of American Idol.

Afterward, Fox returned to Memphis to perform with hip-hop/rock/soul band Free Sol. The band won the Mid-South Grammy Showcase in 2003 and released an album titled 11:11 before she launched her solo career.

She has had the pleasure of making music and touring nationally and internationally with many artists, including David Porter, En Vogue, and Memphis favorites Wendy Moten, Booker T. Jones of Booker T and the MGs, Al Paris of Kool ‘n the Gang, Reba Russell, Susan Marshall, and more.

