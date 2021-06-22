Memphis organizations receive generous donation from billionaire MacKenzie Scott Live at 9 by: WREG Staff Posted: Jun 22, 2021 / 09:51 AM CDT / Updated: Jun 22, 2021 / 09:53 AM CDT Collage Dance Collective and Memphis Music Initiative received a generous donation from billionaire MacKenzie Scott, and they both say they are going to put the money to good use. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction