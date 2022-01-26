For at least the 8th time this month, the City of Memphis opened a warming center overnight as temperatures dropped down to the 20’s.



But those efforts have drawn some criticism since the death of a homeless man, who reportedly froze to death near City Hall.



Christine Todd and Margaret Smith are involved in the city’s homeless outreach and hospitality efforts.



Is enough being done to shelter those who need help during colder weather?

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction