Memphis native Ryan James stars in new Amazon Prime TV series, ‘The Underground Railroad’

Actor and Memphis native Ryan James talked with WREG on Tuesday about his new television series for Amazon Prime, which puts a fictional spin on the underground railroad.

“The Underground Railroad” is based on a Pulitzer-prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead. The movie version is directed by Academy award winner Barry Jenkins.

It premieres on Amazon Prime on Friday. For more information on the series, click here.

James grew up in Whitehaven before moving to Georgia to pursue acting.

He said viewers should expect the unexpected in “The Underground Railroad.”

“It’s not your typical slave period piece,” James said. “It has a very mystical feel.”