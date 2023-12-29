Memphis native and Rutgers Chancellor, Dr. Antonio Tillis, returns to his roots to spearhead an initiative aimed at bringing expanded collegiate opportunities to the community. Dr. Tillis, with a deep commitment to his hometown, shares his vision for broadening educational horizons, empowering the next generation, and fostering positive change. Join us as we explore the impactful journey of a hometown hero dedicated to creating brighter futures through education.

