The COVID-19 Pandemic seems on its way out, but its impact on the workforce is expected to last a while longer. That impact includes the great resignation which led to millions of people reconsidering their career paths. Memphis native, Dr. Candace Steele Flippin has a new book out to help. It is titled “Get Your Career in SHAPE: A Five-Step Guide to Achieve the Success You Need, Want, and Deserve.”

