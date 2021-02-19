Memphis musician’s latest project catches attention of BET Jams, MTV Live at 9 by: WREG Staff Posted: Feb 19, 2021 / 10:15 AM CST / Updated: Feb 19, 2021 / 10:21 AM CST Memphis musician Kendrick P’s new album has garnered more than 2.5 million streams and caught the attention of both MTV and BET Jams. He joined us on WREG’s Live at 9 to talk about the project. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction