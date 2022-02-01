Jookin’ was born here in the Bluff City and thanks largely to artist Charles ‘Lil Buck’ Riley, it’s huge across the globe.

Coming back to where it all started was a natural choice for the new show called “Memphis Jookin” featuring Charles ‘Lil Buck’ Riley and a cast of some of the best of the best jookin dancers.

To learn more about the show, we were live with Lil Buck and the tour director, Amy “Catfox” Campion.