Screenwriter, playwright and author Skyy Blair joins Live at 9 the morning of her Hallmark Channel premiere. The rising star, whose literary voice is making waves in the entertainment industry, shares the journey that led her to the spotlight. From winning a Black Entertainment Television award to a competition by HBO’s Issa Ray, watch to discover the voice that Hollywood is talking about and the artist behind the music that’s capturing hearts across the nation. Don’t miss our unforgettable interview with Skyy Blair on Live at 9! Tune in to her film premiere “Magic in Mistletoe” Friday, December 8 at 7 p.m. CT.

