MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of the Shelby County Health Department said Wednesday that corrective measures are underway after the state found numerous problems with its COVID-19 vaccine distribution system.

A day after the city took over vaccination efforts, Dr. Alisa Haushalter with the health department said they have already made some personnel changes and are actively looking to review and adopt state policies. The health department is also working closely with the state to finalize a remediation plan.