Memphis Botanic Garden gears up for garden party like no other

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Live music and food trucks from all across the Mid-South will take over the Memphis Botanic Garden for a garden party like no other.

Taylor Herndon and Chef Alex Grisanti talk about what guests can expect.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News