After forging his own path to New York, a Memphis-born artist is returning to his roots to help the next generation. Derek Fordjour is the founder of Contemporary Arts Memphis, more commonly known as CAM. His organization will help some high school students through a fellowship program this summer. CAM’s Founder joined Live at 9 to discuss this one-of-a-kind opportunity for local teens.

