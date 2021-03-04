Memphis Black Restaurant Week returns for 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pandemic has dealt a major blow to the restaurant industry for more than a year now, but, there is a way you can help some of your favorite eateries get through these hard times.

Memphis Black Restaurant Week kicks off March 7 and runs through March 13. The annual event highlights Black-owned restaurants by providing deals for new customers and long-time fans.

Darrin Donte, the general manager of Evelyn and Olive, joined us on Live at 9 to talk about the event and how you can participate.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.