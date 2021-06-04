Memphis area lawmakers call for third bridge in Shelby County

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) -- Find a penny, pick it up, and you'll have good luck. It's a common saying. One cat from Dauphin Island named Penny must have a whole lot of good luck after it was picked up on the island and reunited with its owner hundreds of miles away from its home.

Penny's owner, Monica Fleming, said had Penny not been found Thursday, June 6 would've been the 11th day she was missing.