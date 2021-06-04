Memphis area lawmakers call for third bridge in Shelby County

Live at 9

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There are renewed calls for action following the discovery of a major fracture shut down the I-40 bridge. Joe Towns and Dwayne Thompson say now is the time for Tennessee to start planning for that third bridge in Shelby County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News