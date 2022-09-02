It was a bittersweet moment on WREG’s ‘Live At 9’ Friday, as the show celebrated its 20th anniversary, and longtime co-host Marybeth Conley said goodbye at the end of her last show.

Marybeth came to WREG on Sept. 9, 1985, and teamed up with Alex Coleman for the first Live At 9 show on Sept. 22, 2002, Alex recalled.

The idea behind the show was to showcase the music and culture of Memphis, Marybeth said.

She teared up a little as she spoke to Alex, Todd Demers and Corie Ventura, who she called friends and family. Then she turned to the camera and spoke to viewers.

“I want to say thank you to you, out there,” she said. “It’s such an honor to be allowed into your homes, and I appreciate it.”

You can watch her last moments on the show in the video above.

Marybeth recently got married to a man she’s known for 50 years. She will relocate with him to East Tennessee, but she founded a nonprofit in Memphis that will renovate houses for people released from prison.