MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NCAA women’s basketball champion Jasmine Carson returned to her hometown of Memphis and sat down with WREG to discuss her plans for the future, the White House controversy and more.

Carson was born in Memphis and was an athlete at Whitehaven High School and Central High School before transferring to Louisiana State University.

Earlier this month she helped LSU win the 2023 NCAA National Championship game over Iowa, 102-85, scoring 22 points.

Monday, she came back and visited both her old high schools.

“I wanted to show my face and encourage young women, young athletes to keep going and give them wisdom,” Carson told News Channel 3’s Alex Coleman and Shay Simon. She said it was important for her to remember where she came from, as she loves the city of Memphis.

The 22-year-old also received the key to the city on Monday. She shared the news on Twitter, giving thanks to Mayor Jim Strickland. Her mother/manager, Felicia Carson, posted a picture of Jasmine and Strickland together.

This wasn’t the first time Carson was involved with politicians. After winning the championship game, First Lady Jill Biden suggested that LSU and Iowa State come to the White House, which has never been done.

“I was shocked, but they overturned it,” Carson said. “I think if we wouldn’t have won, they wouldn’t have invited LSU to the White House.”

Although she secured the title weeks ago, Carson says she is still in disbelief. “I still can’t believe it. It hasn’t even hit me yet,” she said.

LSU’s Jasmine Carson reacts to her three-pointer during the first half of the NCAA Women’s Final Four championship basketball game.

As for her future, the basketball player is excited about what is to come. “I am going to go pro. Alongside being a basketball player, I have other options on the table,” she said.

Many brands are after the athlete, and she will also work with the Dallas Mavericks on the business side, as she has met with Mark Cuban, the team’s owner, and Cynt Marshall, the team’s CEO.

Carson concluded by adding that she’s glad she made her family proud.