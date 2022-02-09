Old tires dumped on sidewalks or landfills is a major problem across Memphis and Shelby County.

However, a local program is putting those old tires to use and solving more than just that blight issue.

In a massive warehouse in Binghampton, a job training program is opening up new opportunities for mid-southerners from different backgrounds.

The Binghampton Development Corporation’s business hub provides on-the-job training for workers that might be sidelined.

To learn more, we were live with BDC’s Julius Goodwin and one of its employees, Ted Young.