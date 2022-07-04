Our ‘Summer Reading Series’ continues with a truly unique memoir from one of the Bluff City’s most tumultuous times. We’re talking about the years surrounding the 1968 assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It’s told by a white woman, who came here as a child when her dad became a top deputy of then-mayor Henry Loeb. As her dad navigated the sometimes-racist atmosphere of the administration, Shelley Moore was targeted with death threats for dating a black classmate.

