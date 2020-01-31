Live at 9: Youth employment, Miss Tennessee, Steve Brown & Rev. Shawn Amos and The Brotherhood

Shelby County Summer Work Program

Any student or young adult interested in summer employment can apply to Shelby County’s Work Experience Program. Dr. Cedric Gray and Cassandra Evans explain what students get from the experience.

Miss Tennessee Brianna Mason

Brianna Mason was crowned Miss Tennessee in 2019, becoming the first African American to hold the title. She talks about that historic day and how her reign is going all these months later.

Comedian Steve Brown

Chuckles Comedy House is the place to be this weekend as Steve Brown takes the stage.

Music with Rev. Shawn Amos and The Brotherhood

The Reverend Shawn Amos and The Brotherhood bring their message through music to congregations all across the country.

