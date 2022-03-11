The U.S. Women’s National Soccer team made history last month when they scored a victory in the court system regarding an equal pay discrimination lawsuit. So, could that help women in other fields who want to be paid as much as their male colleagues? With Women’s History Month now in full swing, we wanted to know if the country is any closer to closing the wage gap between the sexes. Local employment attorney Alan Crone joined us to discuss that and more.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction