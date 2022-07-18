Early voting continues across Shelby County right now. There are many positions on the ballot that may be unfamiliar to voters, including the seats filled by judges. Those races come up only every eight years, which is the longest term for judicial seats in the nation. Groups working on issues like criminal justice reform want voters to pay close attention to these so-called “down ballot” seats.
Live At 9: Why Advocates Are Urging Voters to Pay Attention to More Obscure Races
by: Jenna Jordan
