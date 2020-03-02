Live at 9: Voting in Shelby County, Memphis City Council, Muslims in Memphis & Almetria Turner

The push for new voting machines

For Super Tuesday, Shelby County voters will not be using new machines, but the push for them will not stop anytime soon. How SAVE is working to make that happen.

Memphis City Council preview

Patrice Robinson and Worth Morgan join us to talk about the lengthy agenda for Tuesday's city council meetings.

Muslims in Memphis

March is known as Muslims in Memphis month and it means weeks of raising awareness of the Muslim contribution to the culture of the Bluff City.

Syed Salat and Yusuf Bayraq from Muslims in Memphis explains how they are making a difference in our community.

Cooking with Almetria Turner

Almetria Turner of Fit and Finally Free joins us with a recipe that good for you, easy and tasty.

