Veteran comedian Darius Bradford says some of the greats helped pave the way for him in the industry, and now, he wants to return that favor. He welcomes up-and-comers with open arms and hopes the Mid-South does the same as he headlines Chuckles Comedy House in Memphis this weekend. He joined Live at 9 to talk about the show and mentoring the younger generation.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction