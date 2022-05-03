Millions more people are now aware of a previously little-known neurological condition which steams a person’s language skills. It’s called aphasia and until actor Bruce Willis’ family announced he’s retiring because he has it, eight out of ten people didn’t know what it was. That’s according to research by The National Aphasia Association. The lack of awareness is surprising because Aphasia is more common than Parkinson’s or Multiple Sclerosis. And, there’s help for it at the University of Memphis where Dr. Lynda Feenaughty is a researcher.

