A number of Memphis leaders have come out in support of the “Truth in Sentencing” bill moving through the Tennessee legislature but not everyone believes it will make the Mid-South safer. Josh Smith is the founder of The Fourth Purpose Foundation, a nonprofit focused on the transformation of offenders. Tony Parker is a former Commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of Correction. Both joined Live at 9 on Monday to discuss the impact of “truth in sentencing.”

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction