You may be dreaming of a summer vacation this year, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise once again, could that complicate things? Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon is a travel writer who focuses on helping people travel in style but on a budget.
by: Jenna Jordan
Posted:
Updated:
You may be dreaming of a summer vacation this year, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise once again, could that complicate things? Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon is a travel writer who focuses on helping people travel in style but on a budget.