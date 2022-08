Harper Lee’s Pulitzer-Prize winning American classic “To Kill a Mockingbird” comes to Memphis in a new adaptation by playwright and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin. The iconic story of Atticus Finch told by his daughter Scout has captivated readers and audiences for generations. Live at 9 spoke with the current production’s Scout, played by Melanie Moore and Yaegel Welch who plays Tom Robinson.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction