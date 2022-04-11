Tennessee lawmakers are considering a proposal with a two-fold agenda: it could increase the number of long-haul truck drivers and give former inmates a fresh start. The training program would help inmates learn to drive commercial trucks. Live at 9 spoke with one of the bill’s sponsors, Senator Paul Bailey, a Republican who represents District 15 and the Executive Director of the Shelby County Office of Reentry, DeAndre Brown.

