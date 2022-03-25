Mid-South students can win big money by celebrating the courage of a hero enshrined in Memphis history. Nearly 100 years ago, Tom Lee jumped into the Mississippi River and pulled nearly three dozen people to safety following a riverboard accident. Every year, Memphis celebrates his heroics on May 8th. That celebration includes the “Tom Lee Poetry and Spoken Word Contest” hosted by Memphis River Parks Partnership. To learn more about the contest, Live at 9 spoke with Heather Truett and Sebastian Carson.

