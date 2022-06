Tennessee is way behind the curve when it comes to exonerating people who are wrongfully convicted, compared with states with a similar number of inmates. But the Volunteer State has a chance to catch up with the help of Tennessee’s first full-time innocence organization. Jessica Van Dyke is the Executive Director of the Tennessee Innocence Project and Joyce Watkins was exonerated after 27 years in prison.

