Live at 9: The Safe at Home program, Soup Sunday & Into the Woods

The Safe at Home program
The Safe at Home program allows victims of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking and sexual assault use a substitute address in order to help keep them out of harms way.
Attorney Miles Mason explains what you need to know about the program and how to keep yourself safe as criminals become more tech savvy.
Youth Villages' annual Soup Sunday
Youth Villages will host its annual Soup Sunday and it's all for a great cause. Sabrina Payne and Amber Perry join us to talk about why they participate on Live at 9.
Recipe: Chicken enchilada soup
Into The Woods
Into the Woods is a Tony- award winning show that will soon be live on the Houston High School stage.