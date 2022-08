This Memphis music institution really needs no introduction, but if you need a history lesson you will have a chance to travel back in time without leaving the comfort of your theater seat. The Musical History of Royal Studios will take the audience where Willie Mitchell and his iconic story began and how it is still going strong today. With more on their recipe to success, Grammy winner Boo Mitchell and his Aunt Yvonne Mitchell spoke with Live at 9.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction