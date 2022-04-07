As we near the end of the school year, there’s one group of Shelby County students who are graduating at a higher rate than others. Roughly 8 out of 10 black girls graduated from Memphis-Shelby County Schools last year. That’s higher than any other group by gender or ethnicity. And among girls who are economically disadvantaged, black girls graduate at rates about 5 percent higher than under-resourced white peers. Live at 9 discussed this report with Chalkbeat Tennessee reporter Samantha West and Jaron Carson, the Chief Academic Officer for MSCS.

