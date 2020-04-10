Live at 9: The disabled and the stimulus package, Bradley Jackson & National Backyard Campout

The disabled and stimulus checks
Tyler Hampton with SRVS talks about the stimulus package and what it will mean for adults with disabilities and their families.
Interview with Bradley Jackson
Bradley Jackson with the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce explains how the state is working to create a pipeline to manufacture much needed items like medical equipment and personal protective equipment.
The National Backyard Campout
The National Backyard Campout with Trail Life USA aims to get families outside and making memories.
For more information, click here