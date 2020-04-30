Breaking News
Live at 9: The Bar-Kays, Ban the Box, Dr. Dale Foster & Donald Jacobsen

Interview with The Bar-Kays

For more information on The Bar-Kays, click here.

Ban the Box

Alex Hensley with Shelby County Constituent Services talks about Ban The Box, a new effort to help ex-offenders get hired by the county.

Interview with Dr. Dale Foster

Dr. Dale Foster talks about the lingering effects the pandemic could have on some individuals.

Link: Neurosource

Interview with Donald Jacobsen

Author Donald Jacobsen shares some educational and fun ways to keep your kids busy while explaining what’s happening in the world around them.

