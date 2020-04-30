Live at 9: The Bar-Kays, Ban the Box, Dr. Dale Foster & Donald Jacobsen

Interview with The Bar-Kays

Ban the Box

Alex Hensley with Shelby County Constituent Services talks about Ban The Box, a new effort to help ex-offenders get hired by the county.

Interview with Dr. Dale Foster

Dr. Dale Foster talks about the lingering effects the pandemic could have on some individuals.

Interview with Donald Jacobsen

Author Donald Jacobsen shares some educational and fun ways to keep your kids busy while explaining what’s happening in the world around them.