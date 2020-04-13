Live at 9: Tennessee Voices, Operation Red Shoes & Chef Cody

Tennessee Voices helps people digitally

Ricki Harris with Tennessee Voices explains how the organization is making it possible for Memphians to get professional help digitally.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Teens sell sanitizer for Operation Red Shoes

Two Mid-South teens are making and selling hand sanitizer to raise money for Operation Red Shoes, a local nonprofit that helps families of children with cancer.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cooking with Chef Cody Wright

Chef Cody Wright has a tasty dish you can easily whip up while you're stuck at home.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEF CODY'S STAY AT HOME JALAPENO POPPER WONTONS

12 wonton wrappers, *I found them in the produce section of my local grocery store

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/2 c. sour cream

12 oz. bacon, cooked & crumbled (reserve 2 Tbsp.)

1 c. shredded cheddar cheese, reserve 2 Tbsp.

3-4 jalapeños, seeded and chopped (**for more spice, do not remove all the seeds)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray muffin pan with cooking spray. Place one wonton wrapper in each muffin cup; bake 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from oven and cool slightly. In a medium-sized mixing bowl, stir together cream cheese, sour cream, bacon, cheddar cheese, and chopped jalapeños. Spoon filling into wonton cups, then sprinkle with reserved bacon and cheese. Return to oven and bake for an additional 8-10 minutes, until wontons are golden brown and cheese is melted.