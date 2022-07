All three Mid-South states are in the top 10 when it comes to the highest teen pregnancy rates in the country. And a new novel by one teenager makes our summer reading series list because of that. Ruby Matenko was just 13 when she began researching her idea for a story about a high-achieving teen who becomes pregnant. She joined Live at 9 to discuss “Cheese Puff.”

