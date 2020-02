Soapbox Dinner

Imagine sitting down to dinner with people from all walks of life with different political viewpoints and having a real conversation. Carolyn Michael-Banks and Anna Smith discuss an upcoming event that will involve some serious discussions about the city, country and world.

Will the Tigers make the NCAA tournament this year? Will the Grizzlies be playoff contenders? Larry Robinson and Howard Robertson are here to talk about all things Memphis sports.

Watercooler Wednesday

