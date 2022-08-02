A small West Memphis, Arkansas literacy program is getting some big-time attention from two entertainers who have toured the globe. Project Let’s Read almost lost its home, but parents of last year’s students appealed to West Memphis leaders because their kids’ reading has improved so much. To help celebrate this year’s graduates, The Four Tops’ Alexander Morris and The Temptations’ Tony Grant will be on hand.
