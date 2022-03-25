As leaders work to double the capacity of Shelby County’s Mental Health Court, they need more counselors. The court provides access to mental health care and has a proven record for reducing recidivism among its participants. To learn more about their efforts, Live at 9 spoke with Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Dorcas Young-Griffin, the Director of Shelby County’s Division of Community Services.

