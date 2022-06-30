The Shelby County Property Assessor calls for a change in zoning that could keep investors from driving first-time home buyers away. The hot real estate market is bringing outside investors to our area in droves but turning affordable single-family homes into rental properties limits options for many locals. It can also lead to gentrification, with long-time homeowners forced out because they can no longer afford the property taxes.

