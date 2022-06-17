Summertime always creates a shortage of blood supplies in the Midsouth and just two weeks into June, the situation is already at a critical level. Part of the problem is that the number of new donors at Vitalant has dropped by double digits over the last year. The perfect opportunity to turn that around is next week’s Donor Fest. Memphis Quarterback Seth Henigan is one of several Tiger athletes giving his time.

