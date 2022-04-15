Fayette Cares is an example of what can happen when politicians, faith leaders, and everyday citizens work together to solve a problem. 36 years ago, it started with a food pantry in a barn, and since then, the organization has expanded to help people avoid homelessness and escape domestic violence. You can support their efforts by attending their annual plant sale. Alexandra Porto and Jeff Via spoke with Live at 9 about the event.

