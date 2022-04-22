Next week brings more than the return of Beale Street Music Festival. The Peabody Rooftop Parties will once again rock your Thursdays after a two-year hiatus. The parties will be hosted by DJ Epic and will feature a number of bands and musicians. Kicking off this season is a 21-year-old artist whom People Magazine named as an “artist to watch.” Jena Rose spoke with Live at 9 about the Peabody event and her latest single.

