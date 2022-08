In just a few weeks, millions of Americans will be able to bypass a doctor and buy hearing aids over the counter. The F.D.A. just established a new category for the devices and advocates say they will now be cheaper and easier to get. But the new rule does not include all hearing aids and are only for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. Dr. Rena Booth from Memphis Hearing Aid explains why.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction