Housing experts say some home prices have increased 20% over the last year and rents are up almost that much. And those are just two of the numbers that keeps the folks at The Works, Inc. up at night. Its leader, Roshun Austin says Memphis needs 40,000 new homes and she wants to make sure Memphians at the bottom of the economic scare are able to buy many of them.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction