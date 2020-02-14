Live at 9: Non-opioid treatment plans, heart disease 101, Fiazon Love & more

Non-opioid treatment plans

With the growing opioid crisis, doctors are having to explore different ways to treat pain, including non-opioid treatment options. Dr. Quin Throckmorton is here to explain how that works.

What you need to know about heart disease, stroke

Kate Staggs with the American Heart Association and Adam Yoe with Encompass Health teach us more about heart disease and stroke, and the impact it can have on our lives.

Comedian Fiazon Love

Fiazon Love stops by Live at 9 before headlining at Chuckles Comedy House.

Music with Marco Pave, D.J. Wyzlyfe

Marco Pave and D.J. Wyzlyfe perform and talk about their mission of helping others.

